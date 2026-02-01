Carter Bjerke hits 10 3-pointers, scores 30 to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over Kansas City 99-64

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carter Bjerke hit a career-best 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 30 points,…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carter Bjerke hit a career-best 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 30 points, propeling St. Thomas-Minnesota to a 99-64 romp over Kansas City on Sunday.

Bjerke missed just four times from beyond the arc for the Tommies (18-6, 7-2 Summit League). Nick Janowski totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Nolan Minessale had 10 points.

CJ Evans finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Roos (4-19, 1-8), who have lost seven in a row. Addarin Scott added 12 points and Karmello Branch pitched in with 11 points and four assists.

St. Thomas took the lead for good with 16:53 left in the first half. The score was 52-25 at halftime, with Bjerke racking up 21 points.

