Canisius visits Cruz and Rider

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-19, 3-13 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-22, 2-14 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces Canisius after Zion Cruz scored 22 points in Rider’s 86-75 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Broncs are 3-8 in home games. Rider is 1-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Griffins are 3-13 in MAAC play. Canisius is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Rider averages 63.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 71.1 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Rider allows.

The Broncs and Golden Griffins match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aasim Burton is averaging 14.6 points for the Broncs. Cruz is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

