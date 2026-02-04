Canisius takes on Quinnipiac following Ndjonga’s 23-point showing

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-16, 3-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-9, 8-5 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-16, 3-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-9, 8-5 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on Quinnipiac after Bryan Ndjonga scored 23 points in Canisius’ 65-56 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 8-3 at home. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Keith Mcknight averaging 2.1.

The Golden Griffins are 3-10 in MAAC play. Canisius is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Quinnipiac averages 77.5 points, 6.3 more per game than the 71.2 Canisius allows. Canisius’ 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Amarri Monroe is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Ndjonga is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.