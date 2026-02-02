Canisius hosts Wilson and Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-21, 0-12 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-18, 1-11 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-21, 0-12 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-18, 1-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Canisius after Chasity Wilson scored 21 points in Niagara’s 71-52 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-8 at home. Canisius has a 1-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-12 against MAAC opponents. Niagara gives up 81.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 28.8 points per game.

Canisius scores 54.8 points per game, 26.2 fewer points than the 81.0 Niagara allows. Niagara averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Canisius allows.

The Golden Griffins and Purple Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shariah Gailes is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Corniya Clay is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talia Dial is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Wilson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

