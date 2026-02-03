Cameron Boozer leads No. 4 Duke to 67-49 victory over Boston College

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 4 Duke took control early in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 4 Duke took control early in beating Boston College 67-49 on Tuesday night for its 10th straight victory.

Isaiah Evans scored 12 for the Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who posted their fewest points in a league game this season but still rolled to a comfortable win ahead of Saturday’s showdown with rival North Carolina.

Boston College (9-13, 2-7), which has lost three in a row and seven of nine, matched its season-low point total. Fred Payne had 14 points for the Eagles, who are 0-4 against ranked opponents over the past month.

Boozer, a freshman who entered as the nation’s top scorer at 23.5 points per game, shot 3 for 9 from the field in the second half but finished with a season-high five steals.

Duke scored the first 13 points — seven by Boozer — and built an 18-point lead before going into halftime up 42-27 after Boozer’s drive through the lane for a thunderous dunk. The Blue Devils shot 60.7% from the floor in the period.

Boston College, which went 5 for 20 on 3-point attempts and 4 of 9 on free throws, has never won in 15 visits to Durham.

Up next

Boston College plays Miami on Saturday in the first of three straight home games.

Duke visits No. 14 North Carolina on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.