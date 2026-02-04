Cambridge leads No. 9 Ohio State against No. 24 Washington

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-3, 9-2 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-3, 9-2 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Ohio State visits No. 24 Washington after Jaloni Cambridge scored 30 points in Ohio State’s 90-71 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Huskies are 12-2 on their home court. Washington is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-2 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 19-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Washington’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Washington allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 14.5 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cambridge is shooting 51.2% and averaging 22.5 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

