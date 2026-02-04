Cal Poly takes on CSU Northridge after Thompson’s 20-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-18, 1-10 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-14, 2-9 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-18, 1-10 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-14, 2-9 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays CSU Northridge after Charish Thompson scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 70-66 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors are 4-6 in home games. CSU Northridge allows 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Mustangs have gone 1-10 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 3-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Northridge is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 57.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 67.5 CSU Northridge allows to opponents.

The Matadors and Mustangs match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rita Nazario averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Saray White is shooting 38.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Vanessa McManus is averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Katie Peiffer is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

