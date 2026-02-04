Cal Poly hosts CSU Northridge after Fofana’s 22-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-10, 6-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (9-14, 5-6 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-10, 6-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (9-14, 5-6 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays Cal Poly after Mahmoud Fofana scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 81-64 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Mustangs are 4-5 on their home court. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West with 13.1 assists per game led by Peter Bandelj averaging 3.4.

The Matadors are 6-5 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Poly’s average of 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 10.1 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Matadors meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Matadors. James Evans Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.