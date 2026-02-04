Cal faces Georgia Tech for conference matchup

California Golden Bears (13-10, 4-6 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 5-6 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (13-10, 4-6 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 5-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lulu Twidale and Cal visit Talayah Walker and Georgia Tech in ACC action.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-4 on their home court. Georgia Tech gives up 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 4-6 against ACC opponents. Cal ranks seventh in the ACC with 15.8 assists per game led by Twidale averaging 3.8.

Georgia Tech’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. La’Nya Foster is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

Twidale is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

