Cal Baptist hosts Tarleton State after Daniels’ 28-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (11-11, 2-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (16-6, 6-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (11-11, 2-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (16-6, 6-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Tarleton State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 28 points in Cal Baptist’s 87-77 overtime win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Lancers are 10-0 in home games. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Texans have gone 2-7 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is second in the WAC scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Cal Baptist is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 8.4 more points per game (78.0) than Cal Baptist allows to opponents (69.6).

The Lancers and Texans meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Ndong is averaging 5.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Daniels is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dior Johnson is averaging 23.6 points for the Texans. Camron McDowell is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Texans: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.