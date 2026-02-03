BYU visits Nichols and Kansas

BYU Cougars (16-6, 5-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-10, 3-8 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (16-6, 5-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-10, 3-8 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts BYU after S’Mya Nichols scored 22 points in Kansas’ 69-66 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Jayhawks are 8-4 in home games. Kansas is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 73.2 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Cougars are 5-5 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks third in the Big 12 with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 6.8.

Kansas averages 73.2 points, 11.3 more per game than the 61.9 BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nichols is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jayhawks. Jaliya Davis is averaging 21.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 63.0% over the last 10 games.

Sydney Benally is averaging 8.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

