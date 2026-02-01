Live Radio
Burton hits winning 3-pointer, scores 25 to rally Rider to 81-78 victory over Saint Peter’s

The Associated Press

February 1, 2026, 5:53 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Aasim “Flash” Burton hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left, scoring 25 to rally Rider to an 81-78 victory over Saint Peter’s on Sunday.

Burton also grabbed six rebounds for the Broncs (3-18, 2-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Zion Cruz added 16 points and Davis Bynum scored 11.

Brent Bland led the way for the Peacocks (12-8, 9-3) with 20 points. Bryce Eaton added 15 points and four assists. Shaedon Simpson totaled nine points and six rebounds.

