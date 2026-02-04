Bukumirovic and the UT Martin Skyhawks host conference foe Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-17, 2-10 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (18-5, 10-2 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes UT Martin and Southern Indiana square off on Thursday.

The Skyhawks are 10-0 on their home court. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Andrija Bukumirovic averaging 8.3.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-10 in conference play. Southern Indiana is fifth in the OVC giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

UT Martin averages 72.7 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 72.6 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UT Martin allows.

The Skyhawks and Screaming Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bukumirovic is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ismail Habib is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 16 points and 3.2 assists. Cardell Bailey is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

