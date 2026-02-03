Buffalo hosts Morson and Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-7, 7-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-19, 0-10 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-7, 7-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-19, 0-10 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Buffalo after Madi Morson scored 26 points in Central Michigan’s 75-70 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls have gone 2-6 at home. Buffalo is 1-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chippewas have gone 7-3 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Buffalo’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Rowe is averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Bulls. Meg Lucas is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Morson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

