Bryant visits UMass-Lowell after Okojie’s 22-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (8-16, 4-6 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-15, 5-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Bryant after Victor Okojie scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 89-79 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks are 6-3 on their home court. UMass-Lowell is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in conference matchups. Bryant is sixth in the America East with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Harvey averaging 1.3.

UMass-Lowell makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Bryant averages 64.3 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 77.6 UMass-Lowell gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Green is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the River Hawks. Angel Montas is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Timofei Rudovskii is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Aaron Davis is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

