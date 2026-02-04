Brickner leads Idaho against Montana State

Idaho Vandals (13-9, 5-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (13-10, 7-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (13-9, 5-4 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (13-10, 7-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Montana State after Isaiah Brickner scored 31 points in Idaho’s 79-62 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Montana State ranks second in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Vandals are 5-4 in Big Sky play. Idaho is seventh in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Kolton Mitchell averaging 3.7.

Montana State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Idaho has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Vandals meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Miller is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Christian King is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 assists. Biko Johnson is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.