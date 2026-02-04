Bradley puts home win streak on the line against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-10, 7-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-8, 7-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (11-10, 7-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-8, 7-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Northern Iowa looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Braves have gone 9-0 in home games. Bradley is seventh in the MVC in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Ellie McDermid leads the Braves with 6.0 boards.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bradley makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Northern Iowa averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Bradley gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylen Nelson is averaging 18.5 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 16.3 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Elise Jaeger is averaging 7.5 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.