Bradley leads UCSB against UC Davis after 25-point game

UC Davis Aggies (16-6, 9-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-5, 7-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts UC Davis after Olivia Bradley scored 25 points in UCSB’s 62-60 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Gauchos have gone 6-2 in home games. UCSB is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 9-2 in conference matchups. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

UCSB averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game UCSB gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Grant averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Bradley is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Sussex averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Megan Norris is shooting 56.8% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

