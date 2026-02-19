Bradley hosts Murray State following Poock’s 33-point game

Murray State Racers (22-3, 13-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-8, 11-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (22-3, 13-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-8, 11-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Bradley after Halli Poock scored 33 points in Murray State’s 79-77 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Braves are 10-0 in home games. Bradley is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Racers have gone 13-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Bradley averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 19.6 more points per game (85.0) than Bradley gives up to opponents (65.4).

The teams play for the second time this season in MVC play. Murray State won the last matchup 93-82 on Jan. 5. Poock scored 26 points to help lead the Racers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie McDermid is averaging 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Braves. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Poock is averaging 22 points and 4.3 assists for the Racers. Haven Ford is averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

