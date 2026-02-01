Boston University visits Holy Cross after Gladden’s 34-point performance

Boston University Terriers (8-15, 3-7 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-15, 3-7 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (8-15, 3-7 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-15, 3-7 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Holy Cross after Chance Gladden scored 34 points in Boston University’s 103-97 overtime loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders have gone 5-4 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 3-7 in conference play. Boston University is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Holy Cross averages 67.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.9 Boston University allows. Boston University has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

The Crusaders and Terriers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 12.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael McNair averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Gladden is shooting 49.1% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

