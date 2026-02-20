Boston College visits SMU following Payne’s 22-point game

Boston College Eagles (9-17, 2-11 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (18-8, 7-6 ACC) Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Boston College Eagles (9-17, 2-11 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (18-8, 7-6 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays SMU after Fred Payne scored 22 points in Boston College’s 80-72 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Mustangs are 14-2 on their home court. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 17.8 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 6.9.

The Eagles are 2-11 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

SMU averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game SMU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samet Yigitoglu is averaging 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aidan Shaw is averaging 4.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Payne is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.