Boston College takes on Syracuse following Grier’s 20-point showing

Syracuse Orange (18-4, 8-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-20, 0-11 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Syracuse after Jocelyne Grier scored 20 points in Boston College’s 70-60 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Eagles have gone 4-11 at home. Boston College averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-12 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Orange are 8-3 in ACC play. Syracuse leads the ACC with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Izoje Uche averaging 3.9.

Boston College is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Orange face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Carmody is averaging 11.8 points for the Eagles. Erin Houpt is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laila Phelia is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Orange. Uche is averaging 15.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 23.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

