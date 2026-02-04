Bolanga and Utah Tech host UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-7, 6-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (13-11, 6-4 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-7, 6-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (13-11, 6-4 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts UT Arlington after Noah Bolanga scored 23 points in Utah Tech’s 65-59 win over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Trailblazers have gone 7-2 in home games. Utah Tech is seventh in the WAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Potter averaging 2.5.

The Mavericks have gone 6-3 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Tech averages 76.6 points, 10.4 more per game than the 66.2 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The Trailblazers and Mavericks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusaun Holt is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Trailblazers. Potter is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Marcell McCreary averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Raysean Seamster is averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

