Blunt puts up 26 as Mercyhurst downs Saint Francis (PA) 98-89 in OT

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt III scored 26 points as Mercyhurst beat Saint Francis (PA) 98-89 in overtime on Thursday.

Blunt shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Lakers (12-12, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Jake Lemelman added 21 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Qadir Martin finished 10 of 11 from the floor to finish with 20 points, while adding 12 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

Chris Moncrief finished with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Red Flash (6-16, 4-5). Skylar Wicks added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Saint Francis. Zion Russell finished with 16 points and three steals.

Cameron Tweedy made a layup with 20 seconds remaining to tie it at 79. A 6-0 run in overtime by the Lakers sealed the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

