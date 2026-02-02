Blums leads Davidson against No. 21 Saint Louis after 23-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (21-1, 9-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-8, 5-4 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (21-1, 9-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-8, 5-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces No. 21 Saint Louis after Roberts Blums scored 23 points in Davidson’s 79-54 win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Wildcats are 7-5 in home games. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Billikens have gone 9-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 39.0 rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 5.8.

Davidson averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 22.9 more points per game (91.4) than Davidson allows (68.5).

The Wildcats and Billikens square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blums averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Parker Friedrichsen is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Robbie Avila is averaging 12.8 points and four assists for the Billikens. Kellen Thames is averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Billikens: 10-0, averaging 89.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

