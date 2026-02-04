Bland leads Saint Peter’s against Manhattan after 20-point outing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-8, 9-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-15, 5-8 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-8, 9-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-15, 5-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Manhattan after Brent Bland scored 20 points in Saint Peter’s 81-78 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Jaspers are 6-4 in home games. Manhattan has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Peacocks are 9-3 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Manhattan scores 75.4 points, 7.7 more per game than the 67.7 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (47.2%).

The Jaspers and Peacocks square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bland is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

