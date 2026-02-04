Blakes leads No. 7 Vanderbilt against No. 16 Kentucky

Vanderbilt Commodores (21-2, 7-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-5, 5-4 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (21-2, 7-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (18-5, 5-4 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Vanderbilt faces No. 16 Kentucky after Mikayla Blakes scored 30 points in Vanderbilt’s 82-66 win over the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Kentucky ranks fourth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 57.3 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Commodores are 7-2 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks sixth in college basketball with 20.0 assists per game led by Aubrey Galvan averaging 6.0.

Kentucky averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt scores 27.4 more points per game (84.7) than Kentucky gives up to opponents (57.3).

The Wildcats and Commodores match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Amelia Hassett is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justine Pissott is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 11.5 points. Blakes is shooting 43.3% and averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

