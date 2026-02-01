Blackwell scores 13, Marist takes down Niagara 58-46

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell scored 13 points as Marist beat Niagara 58-46 on Sunday. Blackwell shot 3 of…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell scored 13 points as Marist beat Niagara 58-46 on Sunday.

Blackwell shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Red Foxes (15-7, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis added 10 points while finishing 4 of 10 from the floor and had six rebounds.

Justin Hawkins finished with 14 points for the Purple Eagles (5-17, 2-10). Trenton Walters added 10 points and four assists for Niagara. Vice Zanki also recorded seven points.

