Blackford leads Duquesne against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 23-point game

Duquesne Dukes (9-16, 2-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-8, 8-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Mackenzie Blackford scored 23 points in Duquesne’s 80-67 victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Hawks have gone 10-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Rhian Stokes with 3.3.

The Dukes have gone 2-12 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 67.6 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 65.9 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Emily Knouse is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexis Bordas is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Blackford is averaging 12.7 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Dukes: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

