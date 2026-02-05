Berman scores 17 points as Queens defeats Jacksonville 93-84

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Yoav Berman’s 17 points helped Queens defeat Jacksonville 93-84 on Thursday. Berman shot 6 of 8…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Yoav Berman’s 17 points helped Queens defeat Jacksonville 93-84 on Thursday.

Berman shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Royals (13-11, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Nasir Mann scored 15 points, going 5 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Maban Jabriel went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Dolphins (9-15, 4-7) were led in scoring by Chris Arias, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Rivers added 17 points and two steals for Jacksonville. Jaylen Jones finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

