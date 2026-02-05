Benjamin’s 26-point double-double help Fairfield beat Sacred Heart 92-87

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin had 26 points and a double-double in Fairfield’s 92-87 victory over Sacred Heart on…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin had 26 points and a double-double in Fairfield’s 92-87 victory over Sacred Heart on Thursday.

Benjamin had 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Stags (15-10, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Sparks added 21 points while shooting 7 for 12 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) to go with five assists. Declan Wucherpfennig shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points. Deuce Turner had 10.

Yann Farell led the way for the Pioneers (10-15, 6-8) with 25 points and two blocks. Anquan Hill added 18 points and seven rebounds for Sacred Heart. Mekhi Conner had 17 points and six assists, while Nyle Ralph-Beyer had 15 points and six rebounds. Dashon Giddens added 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Fairfield led 47-38 at the half, building a cushion to hold on despite being outscored by four in the second half.

