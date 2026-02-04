Bekemeier leads Missouri State against Middle Tennessee after 24-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-9, 7-2 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (13-8, 5-3 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-9, 7-2 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (13-8, 5-3 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Middle Tennessee after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 60-52 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Bears have gone 5-4 in home games. Missouri State averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Blue Raiders are 7-2 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

Missouri State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Blue Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier is averaging 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Contreras is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Savannah Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

