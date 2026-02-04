Becker and Drake host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (12-9, 8-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-15, 5-6 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (12-9, 8-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-15, 5-6 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Belmont after Anna Becker scored 22 points in Drake’s 66-56 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-8 in home games. Drake allows 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Bruins are 8-2 in conference play. Belmont ranks third in the MVC shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Drake’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Belmont allows. Belmont averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Drake allows.

The Bulldogs and Bruins meet Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Aalsma is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.4 points. Becker is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hilary Fuller is averaging 14 points for the Bruins. Avery Strickland is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

