Beard scores 24, Cleveland State knocks off Oakland 91-78

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tre Beard had 24 points in Cleveland State’s 91-78 win over Oakland on Wednesday.

Beard also had five rebounds and nine assists for the Vikings (10-14, 6-7 Horizon League). Jaidon Lipscomb scored 18 points and added six assists. Dayan Nessah had 15 points and shot 6 of 15 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Golden Grizzlies (14-11, 10-4) were led in scoring by Brody Robinson, who finished with 22 points, eight assists and three steals. Oakland also got 22 points and two blocks from Tuburu Niavalurua. Michael Houge finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

