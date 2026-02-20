Battle leads South Florida against Florida Atlantic after 20-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-14, 6-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (16-11, 9-5 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-14, 6-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (16-11, 9-5 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Florida Atlantic after Edyn Battle scored 20 points in South Florida’s 79-72 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Bulls are 12-3 on their home court. South Florida is second in the AAC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Owls are 6-8 in conference games. Florida Atlantic has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Florida is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Florida Atlantic won the last meeting 64-63 on Jan. 24. Jess Moors scored 21 points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is averaging nine points and 6.1 rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

