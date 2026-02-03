Battle leads South Florida against East Carolina after 21-point outing

South Florida Bulls (13-9, 6-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (16-7, 8-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (13-9, 6-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (16-7, 8-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays East Carolina after Edyn Battle scored 21 points in South Florida’s 66-60 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Pirates have gone 10-3 at home. East Carolina ranks fifth in the AAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Anzhane Hutton averaging 2.2.

The Bulls are 6-3 in conference games. South Florida leads the AAC with 15.8 assists. Stefanie Ingram paces the Bulls with 5.5.

East Carolina scores 72.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 70.1 South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Bulls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Fauntleroy is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pirates. Keanna Rembert is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Katie Davidson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bulls. Battle is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

