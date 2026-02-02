Barbot leads Charleston (SC) against Campbell after 25-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-3, 9-0 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (14-8, 7-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-3, 9-0 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (14-8, 7-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Campbell after Taryn Barbot scored 25 points in Charleston (SC)’s 77-69 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels are 8-0 in home games. Campbell ranks second in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Ciara Alexander leads the Fighting Camels with 6.4 boards.

The Cougars are 9-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Grace Ezebilo averaging 11.2.

Campbell’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) scores 21.5 more points per game (77.8) than Campbell gives up (56.3).

The Fighting Camels and Cougars match up Tuesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Tucker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Jasmine Nivar is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Barbot is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Tyja Beans is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 56.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 13.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.