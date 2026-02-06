Bailey leads Incarnate Word against McNeese after 36-point outing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13, 5-9 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-5, 11-3 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13, 5-9 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-5, 11-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on McNeese after Davion Bailey scored 36 points in Incarnate Word’s 71-69 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cowboys have gone 10-0 at home. McNeese is the Southland leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jerrell Colbert averaging 1.9.

The Cardinals have gone 5-9 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

McNeese scores 81.3 points, 7.5 more per game than the 73.8 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than McNeese gives up.

The Cowboys and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 18.4 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.