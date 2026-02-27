Bailey and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles visit conference foe Little Rock

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-22, 4-15 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (11-19, 8-11 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-22, 4-15 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (11-19, 8-11 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cardell Bailey and Southern Indiana take on Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock in OVC play.

The Trojans are 6-6 on their home court. Little Rock is 6-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-15 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is ninth in the OVC scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Little Rock is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Little Rock won 77-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 19. Kachi Nzeh led Little Rock with 21 points, and Ismail Habib led Southern Indiana with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Braxton Bayless is averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games.

Habib is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Amaree Brown is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

