Babbitt and Kent State host Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (11-10, 4-6 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-12, 4-6 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (11-10, 4-6 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-12, 4-6 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Bowling Green after Mya Babbitt scored 28 points in Kent State’s 101-91 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-3 at home. Kent State has a 5-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Falcons have gone 4-6 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

Kent State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.1% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Kent State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babbitt averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Emory Klatt is shooting 75.0% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Falcons. Johnea Donahue is averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.