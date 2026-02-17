Austin Peay visits Cook and Central Arkansas

Austin Peay Governors (14-10, 6-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (16-10, 9-5 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Austin Peay Governors (14-10, 6-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (16-10, 9-5 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Austin Peay after Jenna Cook scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-37 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Sugar Bears are 7-3 on their home court. Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 2.7.

The Governors are 6-8 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Arkansas is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

The Sugar Bears and Governors face off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Sugar Bears. Shae Littleford is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games.

Anovia Sheals is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Governors. Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

