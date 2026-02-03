Austin Peay takes on North Alabama, aims for 11th straight road win

Austin Peay Governors (13-7, 5-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 5-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (13-7, 5-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 5-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try to keep its 10-game road win streak intact when the Governors face North Alabama.

The Lions are 7-3 in home games. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN scoring 63.4 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Governors have gone 5-5 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

North Alabama’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than North Alabama allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexsandra Alvarado is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Gabby Jackson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Anovia Sheals is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

