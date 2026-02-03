Austin Peay faces Lipscomb after Parker’s 30-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (15-8, 8-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-6, 9-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (15-8, 8-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-6, 9-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Lipscomb after Collin Parker scored 30 points in Austin Peay’s 81-78 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Governors have gone 9-0 in home games. Austin Peay has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bisons are 8-2 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks sixth in the ASUN with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Grant Asman averaging 6.4.

Austin Peay’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 11.1 more points per game (81.7) than Austin Peay allows to opponents (70.6).

The Governors and Bisons square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyree Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Governors. Parker is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

Asman is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

