Auburn hosts No. 24 Georgia after Woolfolk’s 29-point game

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-7, 6-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (14-13, 3-10 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Georgia visits Auburn after Mia Woolfolk scored 29 points in Georgia’s 71-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers are 9-5 in home games. Auburn allows 62.3 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Lady Bulldogs are 6-7 in SEC play. Georgia scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Auburn’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Lady Bulldogs match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harissoum Coulibaly is scoring 10.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. Kaitlyn Duhon is averaging 10.6 points and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Trinity Turner is averaging 11.3 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Dani Carnegie is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

