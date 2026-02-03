Askew leads Villanova against Seton Hall after 20-point showing

Seton Hall Pirates (16-6, 6-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 7-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (16-6, 6-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 7-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Seton Hall after Devin Askew scored 20 points in Villanova’s 87-73 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats have gone 9-2 at home. Villanova is third in the Big East in team defense, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Pirates are 6-5 against conference opponents. Seton Hall averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Villanova averages 77.9 points, 13.7 more per game than the 64.2 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

A.J. Staton-McCray is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals. Adam Clark is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.