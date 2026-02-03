Army visits Colgate following Cox’s 34-point game

Army Black Knights (10-13, 4-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (10-13, 4-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Army after Jalen Cox scored 34 points in Colgate’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders have gone 6-3 at home. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot League with 15.0 assists per game led by Cox averaging 5.4.

The Black Knights are 4-6 in conference games. Army has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

Colgate’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Army gives up. Army’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Raiders and Black Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cox is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry is averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

