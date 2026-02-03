Arkansas State visits Coastal Carolina after Dancier’s 32-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-10, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-10, 7-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-10, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-10, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Arkansas State after AJ Dancier scored 32 points in Coastal Carolina’s 83-79 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Chanticleers are 6-3 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 2.1.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Dancier is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chandler Jackson is averaging 10 points and 4.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Christian Harmon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

