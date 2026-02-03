Arkansas State hosts Coastal Carolina after Grady’s 25-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-12, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-12, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Arkansas State after Tessa Grady scored 25 points in Coastal Carolina’s 88-77 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Red Wolves have gone 10-1 at home. Arkansas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Wynter Rogers paces the Red Wolves with 6.7 boards.

The Chanticleers are 4-7 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Arkansas State makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Coastal Carolina has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The Red Wolves and Chanticleers meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 6.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Red Wolves. Crislyn Rose is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kristin Williams is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Tracey Hueston is averaging 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 15.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

