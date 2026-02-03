Arizona State visits Utah after Brown’s 20-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) at Utah Utes (9-12, 1-7 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) at Utah Utes (9-12, 1-7 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Arizona State after Terrence Brown scored 20 points in Utah’s 81-69 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Utes have gone 8-4 in home games. Utah allows 81.5 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 2-7 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State’s 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Utah has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

The Utes and Sun Devils square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Moe Odum is shooting 39.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Sun Devils. Andrija Grbovic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 2-8, averaging 78.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 77.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

