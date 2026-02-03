Appalachian State visits Troy after Baez’s 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-11, 3-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-4, 9-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-11, 3-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-4, 9-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Appalachian State after Ashley Baez scored 20 points in Troy’s 88-77 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans are 8-1 on their home court. Troy is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Emma Smith averaging 4.6.

Troy averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Mountaineers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fortuna Ngnawo is scoring 15.0 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans. Zay Dyer is averaging 15.4 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

Daisia Mitchell is averaging 10.7 points for the Mountaineers. Smith is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

